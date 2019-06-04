WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Anthony Joshua has triggered a rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jr, according to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua lost for the first time in his professional career on Saturday in New York - the rematch is set to take place in November or December.

British number one Johanna Konta is through to the French Open semi-finals after a 6-1 6-4 victory over last year's runner up Sloane Stephens. It's the first time a British woman has reached that stage of the French Open since Jo Durie in 1983.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave Liverpool when their contracts expire this summer. Sturridge joined the club from Chelsea in January 2013, while Moreno arrived from Sevilla a year and a half later.

England manager Phil Neville said his squad are ready to "do the business" after arriving in France for the Women's World Cup. England take on Scotland in their opening match in Nice on Sunday.

Sri Lanka survived a batting collapse to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a rain-hit World Cup match. A lengthy rain delay meant Afghanistan were set a revised target of 187 to win, but Nuwan Pradeep's career-best 4-31 helped Sri Lanka to victory.