Women's World Cup: Germany edge China

Germany defender Giulia Gwinn (C) celebrates after scoring the decisive goal against China

Giulia Gwinn scored a second-half winner as two-time world champions Germany edged China 1-0 in their Women's World Cup opener.

The 19-year-old midfielder fired in from the edge of the box in the 66th minute to break stiff Chinese resistance in the Group B encounter.

China had almost stunned their illustrious opponents in the first half when Yang Li was sent through after a German error but her shot was cleared when she looked certain to score.

Carolin Simon hit the woodwork soon after, but China earned another golden chance from a quick break, hitting the post in the 44th minute before Germany 'keeper Almuth Schult came to the rescue.

But Gwinn found just enough space in a crowded defence to fire home a cleanly-struck shot past 'keeper Peng Shimeng that settled the game.

Germany are now unbeaten in their last 13 matches, the longest run of any team taking part in the tournament in France.

In Saturday's later games, Spain take on South Africa (5pm) and Norway face Nigeria (8pm).