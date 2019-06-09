WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Football pays tribute to Leyton Orient manager and former Tottenham defender Justin Edinburgh, who has died at the age of 49.

In Formula One, find out Lewis Hamilton's reaction as he was beaten to pole position by Sebastian Vettel in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

How did Steve Clarke describe Scotland's dramatic late win at home to Cyprus in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Hampden Park?

And Wales lose 2-1 away in Croatia but Northern Ireland came from a goal down to beat Estonia thanks to two goals in four minutes.