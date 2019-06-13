Chelsea fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The Europa League winners take on European champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 21, before facing tough-looking trips to champions Manchester City (November 23), Tottenham (December 21) and Arsenal (December 28).

The Blues host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 22, while they also have home clashes with United (February 8) and Spurs (February 22) either side of their midseason winter break.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri's team entertain City on March 21 and then face Liverpool at Anfield on May 9, before concluding their campaign with a home match against Wolves.

August

11: Manchester United (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Leicester (h)



24: Norwich (a)



31: Sheffield United (h)



September



14: Wolves (a)



21: Liverpool (h)



28: Brighton (h)



October



5: Southampton (a)



19: Newcastle (h)



26: Burnley (a)



November



2: Watford (a)



9: Crystal Palace (h)



23: Manchester City (a)



30: West Ham (h)



December



4: Aston Villa (h)



7: Everton (a)



14: Bournemouth (h)



21: Tottenham (a)



26: Southampton (h)



28: Arsenal (a)



January



1: Brighton (a)



11: Burnley (h)



18: Newcastle United (a)



22: Arsenal (h)



February



1: Leicester (a)



8: Manchester United (h)



22: Tottenham (h)



29: Bournemouth (a)

March



7: Everton (h)



14: Aston Villa (a)



21: Manchester City (h)



April



4: West Ham (a)



11: Watford (h)



18: Crystal Palace (a)



25: Sheffield United (a)



May



2: Norwich (h)



9: Liverpool (a)



17: Wolves (h)

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

