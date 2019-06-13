Norwich City fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Newly-promoted Norwich City will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign live on Sky Sports away at Liverpool on Friday Night Football on August 9.

In the Premier League season curtain-raiser, Daniel Farke's side go to the European champions at 8pm on FNF, following promotion from the Championship last season, before their first home game against Newcastle on August 17.

Norwich will take their winter break in mid-February; five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15, though that split will be announced in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Norwich will finish their campaign at champions Manchester City on May 17.

Norwich are back in the Premier League following a three-year absence, having finished as champions ahead of Sheffield United in the Championship last season.

August

9: Liverpool (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Newcastle (h)

24: Chelsea (h)

31: West Ham (a)

September

14: Manchester City (h)

21: Burnley (a)

28: Crystal Palace (a)

October

5: Aston Villa (h)

19: Bournemouth (a)

26: Manchester United (h)

November

2: Brighton (a)

9: Watford (h)

23: Everton (a)

30: Arsenal (h)

December

4: Southampton (a)

7: Sheffield United (h)

14: Leicester (a)

21: Wolves (h)

26: Aston Villa (a)

28: Tottenham (h)

January

1: Crystal Palace (h)

11: Manchester United (a)

18: Bournemouth (h)

22: Tottenham (a)

February

1: Newcastle (a)

8: Liverpool (h)

22: Wolves (a)

29: Leicester (h)

March

7: Sheffield United (a)

14: Southampton (h)

21: Everton (h)

April

4: Arsenal (a)

11: Brighton (h)

18: Watford (a)

25: West Ham (h)

May

2: Chelsea (a)

9: Burnley (h)

17: Manchester City (a)

