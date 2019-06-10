WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute! SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute!

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

The Republic of Ireland maintained their unbeaten start to Euro 2020 qualifying with a comfortable win over Gibraltar.

It's the battle of the Manchester clubs as both City and United prepare to bid for Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire.

United are also keen on signing another English defender as Swansea get set to announce their new manager.

We have the latest from the Women's World Cup, and NBA legend Tony Parker retires from basketball after an illustrious 18-year career.