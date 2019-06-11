Premier League fixtures 2019/20: Timings, key dates, how to follow with Sky Sports

Manchester City are hunting a third successive Premier league crown

It's time to get excited about the new Premier League season - the 2019/20 fixtures are out on Thursday.

Top-flight teams across the country will discover their opening games, run-ins, Christmas fixtures and derby dates when the schedules are released at 9am on Thursday, June 13 - and you can follow it all with Sky Sports as we gear up for another bumper season of live football.

Where will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp start the new campaigns? Will newcomers Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa get tricky or kind starts? And which games could be key come the business end of the season? Here's all you need to know...

Where will Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino be on the opening weekend?

When are the fixtures released?

All 380 Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 season will be published at 9am on Thursday, June 13.

Fans of Sky Bet EFL clubs will have to wait a little longer - Championship, League One and League Two fixtures are released at 9am on Thursday, June 20, while Scottish league fixtures for the 2019/20 term will be published on the morning of Friday, June 21.

Championship play-off winners Aston Villa join Norwich and Sheffield United in the top flight this season

How can I follow the announcement?

Whether you are on the move or watching at home, Sky Sports is the place for all the news and reaction.

You will find all the new Premier League fixtures - including club-by-club schedules - on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app at 9am.

Our live blog will bring you the key dates as the clock strikes 9am, as well as analysis and social media, while a special fixtures show on Sky Sports News will serve up reaction from studio guests and clubs up and down the country.

Key dates in the 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Saturday, August 10 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

For the first time, the Premier League will this term take a winter break, with the exact dates to be confirmed.

The Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4.

Liverpool will start the defence of their Champions League crown in September

The Champions League group stage starts on September 17/18 and final will be played in Istanbul on Saturday, May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Premier League managers looking to bolster their squads have until 5pm on Thursday, August 8, when the summer transfer window shuts.

