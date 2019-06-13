WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Eden Hazard has said he wants to "write another page in the history of Real Madrid" after completing his "dream" £130m move to the club.

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici has travelled to the London offices of Manchester United for face-to-face talks over the potential transfer of Paul Pogba, according to Sky in Italy.

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka favours a move to Manchester United this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Derek Chisora and Artur Szpilka will meet on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas bill at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chris Froome's surgery was a success following his crash before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday afternoon, say Team INEOS.