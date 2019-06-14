Euro paper talk: Matthijs de Ligt favours Paris Saint-Germain move

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to PSG

Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen feature in the back pages across the continent.

Spain

Matthijs de Ligt now favours a move to Paris Saint-Germain as he is not guaranteed first-team football at Barcelona, who already have Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, and Clement Lenglet in their squad. (Onda Cero)

Eden Hazard asked Luka Modric, via former Chelsea team-mate Mateo Kovacic, if he could take Real Madrid's No.10 shirt upon signing for the club. The Croatian, who won the Ballon d'Or last year, turned down the Belgian's request. (Marca)

Ernesto Valverde has agreed to let Ivan Rakitic leave Barcelona this summer if the club receive a substantial offer for the Croatian midfielder who has previously attracted interest from Manchester United. (Onda Cero)

Real Betis will move for Aleksander Mitrovic this summer and Fulham will demand a fee of £22m for the Serbian striker. (Canal Sur)

Everton are close to completing a deal for Andre Gomes. Barcelona hope to receive a fee of around £27m but the Toffees have yet to reach that figure during negotiations. (Sport)

Italy

Juventus will pay around £3.5m in compensation to secure the services of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues will use that fee to bring in Frank Lampard from Derby County. (Various)

New Roma manager Paulo Fonseca wants to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, with whom he worked at Shakhtar Donetsk. Roma would offer to take the Brazilian midfielder on loan with an option to buy. (Il Romanista)

Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Napoli over a move for Lorenzo Insigne. The Serie A side are prepared to offer the 28-year-old winger a five-year contract but would listen to offers in excess of £80m for the Italian international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Adrien Rabiot is in talks with Juventus over a free transfer to the Serie A champions once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ends this summer. "Juventus are a big club that everyone would like to play for," Rabiot said. "We are having talks." (Corriere dello Sport)

Ivan Perisic will be allowed to leave Inter this summer for a fee of around £35m. There has previously been interest in the Croatian from Manchester United and Arsenal, but as yet no bid has been submitted by a Premier League club. (Sport Italia)

Atalanta hope to complete a deal for Heerenveen midfielder Michel Vlap. The 22-year-old scored 17 times and claimed six assists last term. (Tuttomercatoweb)

France

Real Madrid representatives have tried to convince Zinedine Zidane to green light a move for Christian Eriksen. However, the Real Madrid manager is steadfast in his desire to bring Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu. (L'Equipe)

And the French midfielder has no intention of remaining at Manchester United beyond this summer. Pogba is keen on a switch to Real Madrid but is also open to a return to former club Juventus. (L'Equipe)

Tiemoue Bakayoko says he does not have a choice but to remain at Chelsea this summer. The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Milan, admits he would be interested in a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Arsenal captain Laurent Kosicleny has emerged as a surprise target for Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga side want to sign an experienced centre-back and can offer the Frenchman Champions League football. (Bild)

RB Leipzig will make another contract offer to Timo Werner, whose current deal expires next summer. The Bundesliga side hope the inclusion of a £45m buyout clause will convince the German forward to sign. (Bild)

Bayer Leverkusen are closing in on the signing of Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder had previously been linked with a move to Barcelona, where he started his career. (Kicker)