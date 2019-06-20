Sky Bet League Two fixtures 2019/20: Salford face Stevenage live on Sky Sports

Football League newcomers Salford will open the Sky Bet League Two season against Stevenage, live on Sky Sports.

Salford were promoted to the Football League for the first time after beating Fylde in last month's National League play-off final and their reward is a lunchtime kick-off at home to Stevenage on August 3.

Promotion favourites Bradford begin their quest for immediate promotion back to League One with a home game against Cambridge, while fellow relegated side Walsall open with a trip to Northampton.

Newport and Mansfield, who both saw their promotion dreams dashed in last season's play-offs, meet on the opening day at Rodney Parade, with Leyton Orient hosting Cheltenham on their return to the Football League.

Scunthorpe start life back in the fourth tier with a home game against Swindon while Crawley make a 680-mile round trip to take on Carlisle.

All the 2019/20 League Two fixtures

Find out more about Sky Sports

Opening day fixtures - August 3 (3pm unless stated)

Salford vs Stevenage (12.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Bradford vs Cambridge

Carlisle vs Crawley

Colchester vs Port Vale

Crewe Alexandra vs Plymouth

Exeter vs Macclesfield

Forest Green vs Oldham

Leyton Orient vs Cheltenham

Morecambe vs Grimsby

Newport vs Mansfield

Northampton vs Walsall

Scunthorpe vs Swindon

Final day fixtures - April 25

Bradford vs Walsall

Cambridge vs Crewe Alexandra

Carlisle vs Stevenage

Cheltenham vs Salford

Colchester vs Forest Green Rovers

Grimsby vs Oldham

Leyton Orient vs Exeter

Macclesfield vs Swindon

Mansfield vs Crawley

Morecambe vs Scunthorpe

Newport vs Northampton

Plymouth vs Port Vale

Sky Bet League Two 2019/20 - club-by-club fixtures

Follow the Sky Bet EFL with Sky Sports

The 2019/20 EFL season will be Sky Sports' biggest yet. Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

More games than ever before across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

In addition to EFL coverage across the Sky Sports Football channel, full rounds of midweek Sky Bet Championship fixtures will also be available via the Red Button.

Full coverage of midweek fixtures on Gillette Soccer Specials, featuring live clips and highlights.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches, plus a dedicated highlights show, also available On Demand.

Analysis from some of the biggest names in the game.

Find out more about Sky Sports

Key dates in the EFL season

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25, respectively.

Take Your Seat for a bumper season, with more live Premier League games than ever before and the biggest EFL season yet. To upgrade ahead of the new term, click or tap here