Sky Bet League Two fixtures 2019/20: Salford face Stevenage live on Sky Sports
2019/20 EFL season will be Sky Sports' biggest yet; see every club's schedule below
Last Updated: 20/06/19 9:00am
Football League newcomers Salford will open the Sky Bet League Two season against Stevenage, live on Sky Sports.
Salford were promoted to the Football League for the first time after beating Fylde in last month's National League play-off final and their reward is a lunchtime kick-off at home to Stevenage on August 3.
Promotion favourites Bradford begin their quest for immediate promotion back to League One with a home game against Cambridge, while fellow relegated side Walsall open with a trip to Northampton.
Newport and Mansfield, who both saw their promotion dreams dashed in last season's play-offs, meet on the opening day at Rodney Parade, with Leyton Orient hosting Cheltenham on their return to the Football League.
Scunthorpe start life back in the fourth tier with a home game against Swindon while Crawley make a 680-mile round trip to take on Carlisle.
Opening day fixtures - August 3 (3pm unless stated)
- Salford vs Stevenage (12.30pm, live on Sky Sports)
- Bradford vs Cambridge
- Carlisle vs Crawley
- Colchester vs Port Vale
- Crewe Alexandra vs Plymouth
- Exeter vs Macclesfield
- Forest Green vs Oldham
- Leyton Orient vs Cheltenham
- Morecambe vs Grimsby
- Newport vs Mansfield
- Northampton vs Walsall
- Scunthorpe vs Swindon
Final day fixtures - April 25
- Bradford vs Walsall
- Cambridge vs Crewe Alexandra
- Carlisle vs Stevenage
- Cheltenham vs Salford
- Colchester vs Forest Green Rovers
- Grimsby vs Oldham
- Leyton Orient vs Exeter
- Macclesfield vs Swindon
- Mansfield vs Crawley
- Morecambe vs Scunthorpe
- Newport vs Northampton
- Plymouth vs Port Vale
Sky Bet League Two 2019/20 - club-by-club fixtures
- Bradford
- Cambridge
- Carlisle
- Cheltenham
- Colchester
- Crawley
- Crewe
- Exeter
- Forest Green
- Grimsby
- Leyton Orient
- Macclesfield
- Mansfield
- Morecambe
- Newport
- Northampton
- Oldham
- Plymouth
- Port Vale
- Salford
- Scunthorpe
- Stevenage
- Swindon
- Walsall
Key dates in the EFL season
The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.
The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.
The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25, respectively.
