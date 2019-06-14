WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England have qualified for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup with a game to spare after beating Argentina 1-0. Jodie Taylor scored the only goal of the game - England could top Group D with a draw against Japan on Wednesday.

Derby will demand £4m in compensation if Chelsea are to take Frank Lampard as their new manager, Sky Sports News understands. However, there is a clause in Lampard's contract which allows him to move.

England beat the West Indies by eight wickets at the Hampshire Bowl in their fourth match of the Cricket World Cup. Joe Root scored a century after taking two wickets earlier in the day.

Justin Rose has put himself in a strong position at the half-way point in the US Open. He finished seven under going into the weekend following a second round score of 70.

Wigan are two points outside the top five in the Super League after beating Leeds 23-14 at Headingley. Meanwhile, St Helens beat Huddersfield 38-2 in Friday's other game to extend their lead at the top.