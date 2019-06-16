Women's World Cup: USA and Sweden into last 16 with comfortable wins

USA forward Carli Lloyd became a record breaker by netting in her sixth consecutive Women's World Cup game

Carli Lloyd scored twice and missed a penalty as the USA overpowered Chile 3-0 in Paris to reach the Women's World Cup last 16.

Lloyd became the first player to score in six successive World Cup games as she put the dominant US into a deserved lead after 11 minutes at Parc des Princes before Julie Ertz doubled the lead.

Lloyd grabbed her second 10 minutes before the break and twice went close to scoring a hat-trick in the second half as she headed against the bar and fired a spot-kick wide.

The US, who won their tournament opener against Thailand 13-0, might also have won their second Group F match by another lopsided scoreline but for a fine display by Chile's goalkeeper.

Christiane Endler was excellent throughout and produced stunning saves in the second half to deny Christen Press twice and thwart Lindsey Horan.

Chile's Claudia Endler became the first goalkeeper to make 10 saves at this year's Women's World Cup following her six against USA

Chile did have the ball in the net when the score was 1-0 but it was ruled out for a clear offside against Carla Guerrero.

Chile also had a justifiable grievance over the awarding of the corner that led to Ertz's headed second but the South Americans were generally outclassed.

USA vs Thailand facts

USA have progressed through to the knockout stages in all of the eight Women's World Cup tournaments they have participated in - in fact, they have gone on to reach the semi-finals in each of their previous seven appearances in the competition.

USA have now won seven consecutive matches at the Women's World Cup - in the competition's history, only Norway (10 straight wins between June 1995 and June 1999) have been on a longer winning run.

Chile are winless in their last 11 matches in all competitions (D3 L8), since beating Australia 3-2 in a friendly back in November 2018.

USA have scored 3+ goals in the first half of each of their last three Women's World Cup games, becoming only the second side to do so after USA themselves did so in four games running in the 1991 tournament.

Following her six saves today against USA, Chile's Christiane Endler has become the first goalkeeper to make 10 saves at this year's Women's World Cup.

Sweden will join them in the last 16 thanks to a 5-1 win against Thailand earlier on Sunday.

Lina Hurtig celebrates her goal for Sweden Women

They produced a breathtaking display of attacking football in Nice with Thailand - coming off a record 13-0 loss to the USA in their Group F opener - conceding twice in the opening 20 minutes as they struggled to win aerial battles against a much taller Swedish team.

Centre-back Linda Sembrant broke the deadlock for Sweden with a thumping header off an Elin Rubensson free kick, before midfielder Kosovare Asllani pounced on a rebound to double their lead.

Fridolina Rolfo hammered in a third from outside the box as Sweden finished with three goals in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time since a third-place playoff win over Germany in 1991.

Forward Lina Hurtig and Rubensson scored in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline, while forward Kanjana Sungngoen pulled one back for Thailand in the closing stages.

Thailand Women suffered another big defeat at the Women's World Cup, but did find the net

It was a much-improved display from Sweden, who peppered the Thailand goal with 34 attempts after they had laboured to a 2-0 victory over Chile in their opening match.

