Manchester United transfer rumours

Paulo Dybala

CONFIRMED: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United have completed the signing of the 21-year-old full-back on a five-year deal from Crystal Palace, for a fee thought to be £45m potentially rising to £50m.

CONFIRMED: Daniel James - The Wales winger has completed his transfer to United from Swansea on a five-year contract.

Bruno Fernandes - United want to sign the Sporting Lisbon midfielder and his agent is already in the UK to finalise a deal (Sky Sports News, July 3); United have reached an agreement with Fernandes to move to Old Trafford (The Sun, July 2); United and Sporting remain apart on their valuation of the Portugal international after their £31m bid was rejected (Gazzetta dello Sport, July 2); United have expressed their intentions to accelerate the signing of the Portugal international (Daily Express, July 1); Sporting Lisbon manager Marcel Keizer admits it will be difficult to keep midfielder Bruno Fernandes at the club (June 29); United are set to meet with the agent of Fernandes in an attempt to secure a £70m deal for the 24-year-old (O Jogo, June 27); Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a personal plea to Ed Woodward for the club to "speed up" a deal for Fernandes (Daily Star and Record, June 24).

Gareth Bale - Pogba out, Bale in? Real Madrid are eager to include Gareth Bale in a potential deal for their No 1 target Paul Pogba (Daily Mail, July 3). Bale is no longer one of Manchester United's transfer targets this summer as 'both his age and the salary he commands means he does not fit the transfer profile the club are pursuing' (Sky Sports News, June 13).

Harry Maguire - Manchester United are the only club interested in signing Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, but the Foxes want £85m for the 26-year-old (Sunday Mirror, July 7). Leicester have told Manchester United Harry Maguire will cost at least £90m (Daily Telegraph, July 3); Man City are ready to match Man Utd's £70m bid for Maguire (Sky Sports News, July 2); City and United have told Leicester they are prepared to pay £65m for Maguire (Sky Sports, June 26); United are confident they can beat rivals City to sign the Leicester defender (Daily Star, June 24); Andreas Pereira could be used as a makeweight to facilitate Maguire's move (The Sun, June 18); United are growing increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Maguire in light of City's reluctance to pay over £80m for the England international. (Daily Mail, June 15).

Sean Longstaff - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instructed the United hierarchy to sign the Newcastle midfielder for £25m this week (Daily Star, July 2); United will make an opening offer for the Newcastle midfielder (Daily Mail, July 1); United are confident they will get a clear run at Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff (London Evening Standard, June 28); United are thought to be interested, but no approach had been made (Sky Sports News, June 17). Manchester United are preparing a bid for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to Sky sources. (Sky Sports News, July 6)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - His agent has flown to London for talks with Manchester United representatives about a potential transfer for the 24-year-old Serbia international. (Sport Mediaset, July 7)

Nathan Collins - Manchester United and Werder Bremen are both interested in signing Stoke's 18-year-old defender Nathan Collins.

Wissam Ben Yedder - United's interest in the France international has inspired a renewed drive from Sevilla to keep the striker (Daily Express, July 2); United are prepared to trigger the Sevilla striker's £35m buyout clause if Romelu Lukaku secures a move to Inter Milan this summer (France Football, June 26).

Hossein Zamani - United are among a host of big European clubs - Manchester City, AC Milan - keeping tabs on the 16-year-old who is said to be considering leaving Ajax (Daily Mail, July 2).

Dani Olmo - Manchester United have reportedly made a £36m bid for former Barcelona academy star Dani Olmo (Daily Express, July 3).

Christian Eriksen - The Tottenham playmaker is eyeing a switch to United or Juventus after seeing his dream move to Real Madrid collapse (Sunday Mirror, June 23). Eriksen's family have been spotted house-hunting in Madrid - fuelling speculation he could be on his way out of Tottenham. (The Sun, June 30).

Youri Tielemans - United have made a £36m bid for the Monaco midfielder (The Sun, June 18); The club have made further inquiries into signing Tielemans. (Mail, June 16); The Leicester midfielder says he is flattered by links with Tottenham and Manchester United (Sky Sports News, June 6).

James Maddison - Manchester United are said to have made signing the Leicester forward 'their new priority' and 'moved into pole position' to sign the 22-year-old. Maddison is expected to cost £60m if he leaves Leicester this summer (The Independent, June 4).

Antoine Griezmann - Manchester United have been blindsided in their bid to sign Griezmann as he is expected to join Barcelona for £110m. (Daily Mirror, June 16); United have made a last-ditch £95m bid to convince the French striker to join the club instead of making a move, as expected, to Barcelona (The Sun, June 13). United are trying to hijack Antoine Griezmann's £120m transfer to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid by warning him he is the Catalans' second choice behind Neymar. (The Sun, June 30)

John McGinn - Manchester United are set to launch a sensational £50m bid for Aston Villa's John McGinn that would smash the transfer record for a Scot. (Sun in Scotland, June 30)

Ivan Rakitic - Manchester United have returned with a new €35m (£31.4m) offer for Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, but Barca will only consider bids of €50m (£44.86m) for the 31-year-old (Sport, June 29).

Ilay Elmkies - Manchester United and Manchester City are both battling to sign the highly rated Hoffenheim youngster (The Sun, June 28)

Samuel Umtiti - United are interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti but the World Cup winner has reiterated his desire to remain at the Camp Nou after an injury-hit campaign (Mundo Deportivo, June 28).

Neymar - PSG approached Man Utd about the possibility of directly swapping Neymar for Pogba, although it is understood the Premier League club currently think the deal for the Brazilian would be far too expensive to justify. (The Independent, June 25).

David Brooks - United are considering a summer move for Bournemouth forward David Brooks (The Sun, June 20).

Max Aarons - Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons, who they see as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky Sports News (Sky Sports News, June 20).

Paulo Dybala - The forward could be used as a makeweight in a return to Juventus for Paul Pogba (The Daily Telegraph, June 20).

Issa Diop - Diop's representatives are due to hold talks with West Ham about his future next week (Sky Sports News, June 20); Sources close to the player say he can be sold for £60m (Sky Sports News, June 17); Manchester United are interested in signing the player and willing to pay £45m plus a player for the West Ham defender (Sky Sports News, June 16); But West Ham will resist any offers for Manchester United target Diop this summer. (The People, June 16). Meanwhile, West Ham asked about Anthony Martial after being contacted by United about a player-plus-cash deal for Diop (Daily Mail, June 19).

Declan Rice - The England international feels a move to Old Trafford this summer would be too early in his career (The Independent, June 20); West Ham have told United they have no intention of selling Rice this summer (Sky Sports News, June 19).

Philippe Coutinho - The Brazilian could make a shock return to Liverpool this summer (Le 10 Sport, June 21); The former Liverpool winger says he will not join United out of respect to his former club (Sky Sports News, June 17).

Technical director - United are desperate to appoint a technical director to help Solskjaer rebuild his squad (the Sun, June 24). Rio Ferdinand admits he is interested in becoming United's first technical director but says the role has not yet been defined by the club (Sky Sports News, June 12); Ed Woodward will continue to call the shots on the transfer policy at United, with the club not expected to appoint a sporting or technical director this summer. (Daily Mail, June 12).

Junior Firpo - United and Liverpool will go head-to-head for the signature of the Real Betis left back (Marca, June 24).

Toby Alderweireld - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt. (Daily Express, June 9).

Matthijs de Ligt - United are now believed to have withdrawn their interest (Sky Sports News, May 26).

Kevin Strootman - United are one of several clubs who have been offered the player on loan (Sky Sports News, May 25).

Joao Felix - Manchester United have been joined by rivals Manchester City in the £105m race for Benfica wonderkid (The Sun, May 30); City and United are in fact locked in £120m battle for the youngster (Daily Express, June 4).

Giovani Lo Celso - United have emerged as favourites ahead of Tottenham to sign Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso, who is valued at £67m by the La Liga club. (The Independent, June 15).

Mathis Rayan Cherki - Manchester United are considering signing the 15-year-old Lyon midfielder (The Daily Telegraph, June 16).

Ivan Perisic - The Croatian will be allowed to leave Inter this summer for a fee of around £35m. There has previously been interest in Perisic from Manchester United and Arsenal, but as yet no bid has been submitted by a Premier League club. (Sport Italia, June 14).

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave the club this summer and is interested in a move to Manchester United (ESPN, June 11).

Rodri - Manchester United are willing to match Manchester City and pay £62m Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri (Daily Star, June 11).

Donny van de Beek - Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek wants a move to the Premier League to join either Manchester United or Tottenham (Daily Star, June 11).

Gianluigi Donnarumma - To fall in line with FFP, AC Milan may have to cash in on Gigi Donnarumma this summer with a fee in the region of £60m being quoted (Calciomercato, June 8); Manchester United have reportedly launched a move for AC Milan goalkeeper. (Daily Star, June 2).

Ryan Sessegnon - United made contact with Fulham about the 19-year-old in May; Sessegnon has now told Fulham he will not be signing a new contract offered to him by the club (Sky Sports News, June 7).

Nicolas Pepe - The Lille winger is set to snub interest from several Premier League heavyweights and sign for Bayern Munich. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United were all credited with interest in the 24-year-old (The Sun, June 8)

Mo Salah - Red to Red Devil? United are reportedly set for a £180m battle with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for Salah's signature (Daily Mail, June 4).

Mauro Icardi - United have reportedly been offered Icardi by Inter Milan, but have decided against making a move (Sky in Italy).

Kalidou Koulibaly - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified £84m Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as his prime transfer target this summer (Daily Mail, June 9).

Thomas Meunier - United have held more talks over a potential £22m transfer for the PSG defender as they grow frustrated with Crystal Palace's valuation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (daily Mail, June 2). But Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United. (Daily Mirror, June 2).

Adrien Rabiot - France international Rabiot has held talks with Serie A champions Juventus ahead of the expiry of his contract at PSG on July 1 (Sky Sports News, June 14).

James Rodriguez - Real Madrid will offer James Rodriguez to Manchester United as they look to try and bring Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu (Daily Star, June 9).

Andre Onana- Manchester United have identified Ajax goalkeeper Onana as a possible successor for David de Gea. (The Sun, June 12).

Denzel Dumfries - Manchester United want the PSV Eindhoven defender as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steps up his bid for a new right-back. (The Sun, June 16).

Elseid Hysaj - United are ready to launch a move for the Napoli right back (Sky in Italy, June 19).

Mateo Mejia - Real Zaragoza have dismissed suggestions Mejia has joined United after it appeared the Spanish wonderkid had made the switch to Old Trafford. (Daily Mail, June 25).

The latest on those who could leave Old Trafford this summer...

CONFIRMED: Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have been released by the club.

Paul Pogba - Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been included on Manchester United's pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China (July, 8). Pogba has suggested he is open to a potential transfer away from United. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says they "are in the process" of facilitating a move away from Manchester United, confirming that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford. (The Times, July 6). Manchester United bosses are unsure whether Pogba will join the squad for their pre-season training camp in Australia, admitting they don't know where he is. (Sunday Mirror, July 7) Juventus will offer Paulo Dybala to United in a bid to beat Real Madrid to Pogba's signature (Marca, July 4); Real Madrid are eager to include Gareth Bale in a potential deal for their No 1 target Pogba (Daily Mail, July 3); Pogba has been training alone in New York while his United team-mates returned for pre-season training (The Sun, July 2); The France international will inform Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer (Daily Mail, July 1); Manchester United have told Real Madrid they want £150m up front for Pogba (The Sun, June 29); The Frenchman's team-mates believe he should leave United for the good of the club (Sun on Sunday, June 23) with the player expected to hold a pre-season meeting with Solskjaer when he will tell the United boss he wants to leave this summer (Star on Sunday, June 23). And Solksjaer wants the club to sell Pogba in order to boost his £100m transfer budget this summer (Daily Star, June 22). Meanwhile, there are 48 days for Real to complete the signing of Pogba as Premier League clubs cannot sign players after Aug 8 and although United would be able to sell the World Cup winner after that point, they would be unlikely to do so if they could not replace him. Pogba wants to leave before United start their pre-season schedule on July 13 (AS, June 22). Solskjaer, meanwhile, wants Pogba out of Old Trafford - as he is trying to raise transfer funds (Daily Mirror, June 21); The midfielder wants Juventus return rather than Real move from Man Utd, according to Sky in Italy (Sky in Italy, June 20); Real have made their opening offer for Pogba, of around £90m (The Sun, June 18); The Real target is prepared to go on strike to force through a switch to the 13-time European champions. (ABC, June 16);

Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta says the club "cannot rush things" in their pursuit of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku (July 8). Manchester United have reportedly turned down Inter Milan's transfer offer of Radja Nainggolan or Mauro Icardi as part of a deal for Romelu Lukaku (The Sun, July 8). Inter are offering a United a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy Lukaku for £60m (Sky Sports News, July 4); Inter Milan are "all out" to sign the United striker, according to his agent (Sky in Italy, July 3); Inter Milan will make a bid worth £62.8m within 24 hours to sign United striker Romelu Lukaku on a two-season long loan with an obligation to buy, according to Sky in Italy (June 28); United will not entertain Inter Milan's proposed £63m deal for Lukaku (Daily Mail, June 28); Inter and United are still some way off arriving at an agreement for the sale of the striker, with the Italians' valuation at least £20m short of the £75m United want for him (Daily Mail and Gazzetta dello Sport, June 24). Meanwhile, Inter are ready to offer United the chance to offload the striker in a straight swap for Mauro Icardi (Sunday Express, June 23). The Serie A club need to sell Icradi before they have any hope of financing a deal to sign Lukaku (Guardian, June 22)

Diogo Dalot - United have told the right-back he is free to leave the club this summer after the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Sun, July 1).

Nemanja Matic - Serbia midfielder Matic, 30, is seeking talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his Manchester United future after being made aware of interest from Inter Milan and AC Milan. (ESPN, July 6)

David de Gea - De Gea looks set to finally commit his future to Manchester United, with the 28-year-old goalkeeper set to sign a new £350,000-a-week five-year deal to remain at Old Trafford. (Sunday Mirror, July 7) United are back in talks with the Spaniard and are confident of getting him to sign a new five-year contract (the Sun, June 22). The goalkeeper's "prospects of a move to PSG are set to hinge on the French giants" move for Matthijs De Ligt' (The Daily Mail, June 20).

Juan Mata - The Spaniard has signed a new deal which will keep him at United until 2021, with the option of a further year's extension. And Mata took a £45,000-a-week pay cut to sign the new deal (the Sun, June 24).

Scott McTominay - United are trying to tie down McTominay to a new contract to stop him joining Crystal Palace. (The Sun, June 16)

Fred - Roma's new manager Paulo Fonseca is weighing up a summer bid for United midfielder Fred, who move to Old Trafford for £53m less than 12 months ago. (Metro, June 15)

Andreas Pereira - The midfielder is in line for a new four-year deal at Manchester United (The Sun, June 8).

Matteo Darmian - Valencia are reported to have held talks with United about buying the full-back (The Sun and Daily Mail, June 7).

Alexis Sanchez - United are set to be lumbered with the £500,000-a-week forward next season because nobody can afford to sign him (Sunday Express, June 23; The Times, June 22). However, Juventus and Inter Milan are believed to be interested.

Marcos Rojo - The Argentinian defender says he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Antonio Valencia - The right-back is expected to leave Manchester United in the summer after the club opted not to trigger a contract extension.

Dean Henderson - Manchester United and England Under-21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22, is expected to join Sheffield United on loan after he was left out of the Red Devils' pre-season touring squad (The Sun, July 8). The goalkeeper wants his wages to triple to £75,000 a week to stay at United (Sun on Sunday, June 23). Meanwhile, United's 'keeper is unsure where his future lies at the club after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United which saw them gain Premier League promotion.

Axel Tuanzebe - The 21-year-old will hold showdown talks with United over his future in the next fortnight. (The Sun, June 25).