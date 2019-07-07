Tottenham transfer rumours

The latest on who Tottenham have been linked with this summer.

CONFIRMED: Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham have confirmed the signing of the Lyon midfielder for a club-record fee of £63m.

CONFIRMED: Jack Clarke - The Leeds winger has signed for Spurs but returned to the Championship club on loan for next season.

Dani Ceballos - Tottenham are now the "main candidate" to sign Ceballos this summer, and talks have opened with Real Madrid over a loan deal (AS, July 1); The Spurs target has discussed his future at Real Madrid saying "I do not want to be sold but I do want to feel important, wherever I am,". "I think next year will be my best season yet." (Marca, June 28); Real Madrid will demand £45m for Spain U21 playmaker Dani Ceballos, with Tottenham among the clubs monitoring the situation closely (Metro via AS, June 24). Tottenham are in pole position to sign Ceballos, according to reports in Spain. (AS, July 6)

Ryan Sessegnon - Spurs are now 'highly likely' to sign Sessegnon this summer, with the only issue the player's price (Daily Mirror, July 3); Fulham value the defender at £40m (The Times, June 10); But talks between Palace and Spurs are 'underway' and Tottenham are 'hopeful that a fee of £25m can be agreed' (The Daily Mail, June 10); Sessegnon has told Fulham he will not be signing a new contract offered to him by the club (Sky Sports News, June 7).

William Saliba - Spurs will make a formal offer to St Etienne and have spoken with the centre-back over a move. Arsenal remain interested in the 18-year-old but haven't struck a deal with the French club (RMC, June 28).

Bruno Fernandes - Spurs believe Bruno Fernandes will join Manchester United after meeting the player's representatives this week (The Sun, June 21); Tottenham have cooled their interest in the Sporting Lisbon midfielder despite meeting with his representatives this week (Sky Sports News, June 20).

Giovani Lo Celso - Tottenham have put negotiations for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on hold for now with the two clubs unable to agree on a fee (Sky Sports News, July 5). Spurs may be unable to fund a move for the Real Betis midfielder if they cannot find a buyer for Christian Eriksen (Mundo Deportivo, July 1). Betis are likely to accept a deal worth in the region of £70m for the Argentine midfielder, according to Sky sources (Sky Sports News, June 15).

Adrien Rabiot - PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has revealed he has a decision to make over his future, with Juventus, Manchester United and Spurs liked with the Frenchman, who became a free agent on July 1 (Corriere dello Sport, June 14).

Donny van de Beek - Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek wants a move to the Premier League to join either Manchester United or Tottenham (Daily Star, June 11).

Hiroki Sakai - Tottenham are keen on Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai (Sky Sports News, June 10).

Wilfried Zaha - But The Telegraph says Tottenham have been put off by Palace's £80m valuation (Daily Telegraph, June 10).

Edin Dzeko - Spurs have rejected the chance to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko this summer (Daily Star, June 11)

Nathan Ake - Bournemouth are braced for a £40m move from Tottenham for Nathan Ake (The Sun, June 9).

Lucas Digne - Tottenham are reported to be determined to sign the Everton full-back but may need to hand over both cash and Danny Rose to land the Frenchman (Daily Mirror, June 7).

Julian Draxler - The forward has reportedly been offered to Spurs as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen ad would cost around £35m (Daily Mirror, June 7).

Youri Tielemans - The midfielder has said he is flattered by links with Manchester United and Tottenham and expects his future to be sorted by the end of June (Sky Sports News, June 6); Leicester are pushing for a quick deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Monaco, amid fears Manchester United and Tottenham may move for the midfielder (Sky Sports News, May 14).

Maxi Gomez - Spurs will push for a deal for the Celta Vigo striker alongside Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon as the club looks to match Mauricio Pochettino's ambition (Daily Mirror, June 4).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Spurs are welcoming offers for first-team full-backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose to fund a double swoop for Wan-Bissaka and Ryan Sessegnon (Daily Mail, June 2).

James Maddison - Leicester City have demanded £60m for the England man from Spurs this summer (Daily Mirror, June 4).

Andreas Skov Olsen - Tottenham are monitoring the Denmark U21 sensation (Daily Mirror, June 25). Tottenham are said to be 'leading the chase' for the 19-year-old winger (The Sun, May 31).

Steven Bergwijn - Tottenham are leading the race for the PSV Eindhoven winger (Sky Sports News, May 29).

Jack Grealish - The Aston Villa captain is expected to turn down Spurs' advances to stay at Aston Villa (Sky Sports News, May 30).

Andre Gomes - Tottenham have ended their interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes (Sky Sports News, May 31).

Malcom - Spurs are interested in the Barcelona winger, who is expected to be sold after just one season at the Camp Nou (AS, July 1).

The latest on those who could leave this summer...

CONFIRMED: Michel Vorm - The goalkeeper has left Tottenham following the conclusion of his contract along with five other development squad players.

Christian Eriksen - Tottenham have lined up Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo or Giovani Lo Celso of Real Betis as a replacement for Eriksen should he depart the club (Daily Star, July 5). Real Madrid want to sign Eriksen - but only if they fail in deals for Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek (Daily Express, July 1); Eriksen's family members have been seen looking for a house in Madrid, where the Tottenham playmaker would like to move this summer (The Times, June 29); The midfielder is eyeing a switch to Man Utd or Juventus after seeing his dream move to Real Madrid collapse (Sunday Mirror, June 23). Meanwhile, Spurs are willing to let the Dane join Real, but only if they are given Marco Asensio (Mirror, June 22). Liverpool, however, have been tipped to sign the playmaker (Daily Star, June 21); Real are ready to offer £45m plus midfielder Dani Ceballos to get the player (The Sun, June 19), while their representatives have tried to convince Zinedine Zidane to green light a move for Eriksen. However, the Real manager is steadfast in his desire to bring Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu. (L'Equipe, June 14); The playmaker admitted for the first time that he is considering leaving Tottenham this summer (Sky Sports News, June 6).

Josh Onomah - Tottenham are in talks with Sheffield Wednesday for the midfielder to re-join the Championship club on loan again (Sheffield Star, July 3).

Kieran Trippier - Tottenham could sell both Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose to free up funds for Ryan Sessegnon's arrival (Daily Mirror, July 4); The defender is at the centre of a £25m tug of war between Italian sides Napoli and Juventus (Daily Mirror, June 25). Spurs are braced for a bid from Juventus for the right-back and will be willing to sell for around £25m (the Guardian, June 22). Juve are interested in signing the England international as a replacement for Joao Cancelo (Sky Sports News, June 3).

Danny Rose - England full-back Rose heads a list of eight players that Tottenham are looking to offload this summer (Daily Mail, July 7). The defender has admitted to Sky Sports he could leave Spurs this summer (Sky Sports News, June 16); The full-back is said to be a target for Everton if Spurs 'firm up interest' in Lucas Digne (Daily Mirror, June 7); Tottenham are willing to sell Rose but his £80,000-per-week wages are proving a snag (The Sun, June 16).

Mauricio Pochettino - The boss said: "It's about trying, about believing, about ensuring it can happen again as soon as possible," when asked whether he would be staying at Spurs after their Champions League final defeat. (BT Sport, June 1).

Fernando Llorente - The striker could still have a future at Tottenham despite his contract expiring at the end of next month (Sky Sports News, May 25).

Toby Alderweireld - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will try and sign Toby Alderweireld if Manchester United miss out on landing Matthijs de Ligt. (Express, June 9); Man United will make a decision on whether to bid for the defender 'next week (The Sun, May 31); The defender has said a return to Ajax one day is '100 per cent on my mind'. He signed a new Spurs deal in January to keep him at the club until 2020 (Sky Sports News, May 5).

Kyle Walker-Peters - The young defender will try and force his way out of Tottenham this summer if right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier remain at the club. (Daily Star, June 16).