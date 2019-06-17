WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Crystal Palace have rejected a £50m bid from Manchester United for right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka. The bid breaks down to an initial £35m - plus £15m in add-ons - which Palace are unhappy with.

Chelsea have rejected bids from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Willian. The offers were around £35m for the winger.

Alex Hales could return to England's cricket squad - according to captain Eoin Morgan. It's after opener Jason Roy was ruled out for at least two matches with a torn hamstring. Hales was removed from the World Cup squad last month after testing positive for recreational drug use.

Bangladesh have beaten the West Indies by seven wickets in the Cricket World Cup. Shakib Al Hasan's 124 not out helped Bangladesh chase down the West Indies total of 321 with eight and a half overs to spare.

Ferrari have formally asked for Sebastian Vettel's race-losing Canadian GP penalty to be reviewed. Teams can only submit a 'right of review' if they can present 'significant and relevant' new evidence which was not available at the time of the ruling.