European paper round-up: Barcelona deny Antoine Griezmann talks amid speculation over wantaway forward

Barcelona say they haven't made an offer for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds...

Spain

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club haven't made an offer for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann: "We've always said it, we've never spoken to him. There's nothing." (AS)

Manchester United and Manchester City transfer target Rodri has told Atletico Madrid he will leave the club this summer. The Spain international's contract has a £62m buyout clause, which would make him the second most-expensive Spanish player ever. (Marca)

West Ham are prepared to pay the £13.4m buyout clause to secure the signing of Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan. The 24-year-old midfielder has previously been linked with Arsenal as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey. (Marca)

Real Madrid may have to pay £140m plus add-ons in order to clinch the signing of Manchester United star Paul Pogba ahead of Serie A champions Juventus. (AS)

Paul Pogba spoke this week about the chance to take on a new challenge

Meanwhile, Benfica have branded reports that Joao Felix is on the cusp of joining for Atletico for £107m as "fake news". The Portuguese youngster is viewed as a replacement for Griezmann. (AS)

New Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo wants to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Ligue 1 club. The Brazilian has struggled at Barcelona since his move from Liverpool and is open to a transfer this summer. (AS)

Philippe Coutinho has often cut a forlorn figure at the Nou Camp

Atletico Madrid want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente as a replacement for Rodri. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved met with Mino Raiola in Monaco in a last-ditch effort to bring Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt to Turin. The centre-back, who will cost around £70m, is expected to join PSG. (Tuttosport)

Napoli hope to clinch the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. The Serie A side would take the Colombia international on loan with the option to buy. (Sky Sport Italia)

Amadou Diawara turned down an offer from Wolves in the hope of securing a move to Roma. The Napoli midfielder has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti last season. (Sky Sport Italia)

Maurizio Sarri wants Juventus to sign Inter striker Mauro Icardi and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos. (Sport Italia)

Mauro Icardi was said to be a target for Chelsea while Maurizio Sarri was manager

Milan have had an £18m offer for Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout turned down. La Viola want £22m upfront for the former Aston Villa midfielder, who is also wanted by Arsenal. (Sport Italia)

Parma have held talks with Mario Balotelli, whose contract at French club Marseille expires at the end of this month. The striker is open to a return to Serie A and would demand a £3.5m-per-year contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

West Ham United have turned down an offer from Manchester United of £40m plus an unnamed player for centre-back Issa Diop. (TF1)

Massimo Allegri is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo. PSG will keep faith with Thomas Tuchel for the forthcoming season but could approach the Italian coach next summer. (Le Parisien)

Marseille want to sell Kevin Strootman this summer and have also made former Tottenham forward Clinton Njie available for transfer. (La Provence)

Belgium

Roberto Martinez believes Romelu Lukaku must leave Manchester United this summer. The Belgian striker is wanted by Inter Milan. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Germany

West Ham are prepared to rival Bayern Munich and Schalke in the race to sign Ozan Kabak from Stuttgart, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season. (Kicker)