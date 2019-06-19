Norwich's £3.25m David Turnbull bid accepted by Motherwell

Motherwell have accepted a £3.25m bid from Norwich for David Turnbull

Motherwell have accepted a £3.25m bid from Norwich for David Turnbull after he failed to negotiate a deal with Celtic.

Celtic dropped their interest in the 19-year-old on Tuesday as the player and his agent failed to agree personal terms on a switch to the Scottish champions.

Norwich have matched the offer made by Celtic for Turnbull, who was named Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year.

Turnbull has been capped by Scotland U21's but has not made a senior appearance yet

Turnbull and his representatives are now discussing personal terms with the newly-promoted Premier League side.

He impressed with 16 goals in 34 games in all competitions for Motherwell last season and if a deal is completed with Norwich, he will become their second signing this summer following a loan deal for Manchester City's Patrick Roberts.

