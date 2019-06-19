FA want tougher sentences for referee assaults

The FA are looking for tougher sentences against offenders

The Football Association are discussing plans for tougher punishments to be given to players, coaches and spectators if they assault a referee - and will push for possible prison sentences in the most serious cases.

Research in 2015 found that 19 per cent of football referees had experienced physical abuse, while 60 per cent said that they endured ­verbal abuse at least every two matches.

The FA's plans are still in the very early stages, and it's thought bosses know there's much work still to do with authorities outside football.

But the plans are the latest in a long line of attempts on behalf of football's governing body to improve standards of behaviour, and the protection of match officials, within grass roots football.

The FA's Respect campaign was launched in 2008

The FA's original "Respect" campaign was launched in 2008, and a decade later, the "We Only Do Positive" initiative was aimed directly at parents and coaches.

The FA have also trialled sin bins at amateur level - a measure that was introduced last year, and has led to anecdotal evidence of improved behaviour.