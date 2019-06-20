WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Scotland have crashed out of the Women's World cup after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Argentina.



Meanwhile, England face a favourable draw in the last 16 after they beat 2011 winners Japan to finish top of Group D - thanks to two Ellen White goals.



Sky in Italy understand Paul Pogba would favour a move back to Juventus.



Police have questioned a 64-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter, in connection with the death of Emiliano Sala.



Brooks Koepka admits he'll need to overcome "mental exhaustion" ahead of the Travelers Championship this week,

Sky Sports News understands England will be without Dylan Hartley for September's Rugby World Cup in Japan.