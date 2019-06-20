European Paper Talk: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho open to Juventus move

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly open to a move to Juventus

Italy

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho would be open to a move to Juventus, where he would again work under Maurizio Sarri. "At a club like Juve, who have been so well-organised for years, he can only improve," Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, said. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has agreed a five-year contract with Juventus. The France international will become a free agent at the end of this month when his contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires. (Sky Sport Italia)

Roma are prepared to pay £22m to sign Real Betis defender Marc Bartra and are also interested in the defender's teammate Pau Lopez. (Sky Sport Italia)

Daniele De Rossi has rejected enquiries from Milan and Fiorentina as the midfielder will not join any Serie A club out of respect for Roma. Boca Juniors and LAFC are also interested in the former Italian international. (Sport Italia)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have set an asking price of £260m for Neymar in order to put off any interested sides, namely Barcelona and Real Madrid. The only way a deal is likely to be struck for the Brazilian is if players are included as makeweights. (Le Parisien)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted by PSG, but the French club may not be able to match the Serie A club's £62m asking price as they would be at risk of Financial Fair Play sanctions. (L'Equipe)

The Ligue 1 giants may instead pursue a deal for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has been dubbed the 'new Pirlo'. Several clubs across Europe are interested in the 19-year-old who would cost around £25m. (L'Equipe)

Spain

Real Madrid have made their opening bid for Neymar. Los Blancos have offered Paris Saint-Germain £115m and either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez. However, the Brazilian favours a return to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

And the La Liga champions' dressing room leaders are open to Neymar returning this summer. The Brazilan is favoured over Antoine Griezmann, who the La Liga champions were expected to sign later this summer. (Sport)

Bayern Munich may beat Manchester City to the signing of Rodri. The Bundesliga giants are prepared to pay the Atletico Madrid midfielder's £62m buyout clause and he hasn't yet decided which club he'll join. (AS)

Juventus have ended their interest in Real Madrid star Marcelo and have instead switched their focus to his team-mate Theo Hernandez. Real Madrid want £26m for left-back, which is what they paid Atletico Madrid in 2017. (AS)

Ousmane Dembele has been assured he has a future at Barcelona by the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The French winger has been linked with Liverpool and PSG but his agent has been told Barca plan to count on Dembele for years to come. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid hope to announce the signing of Joao Felix today (Thursday). The club have agreed terms with the player and are set to pay the 19-year-old Portugal international's £107m buyout clause. (Marca)

Sergio Reguilon is set to leave Real Madrid and join Sevilla. The full-back has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund but prefers to reunite with former Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui. (Marca)

Valencia have held talks with Barcelona to sign midfielders Denis Suarez and Rafinha. Suarez spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, although barely played due to injury, while Rafinha featured just five times last term. (Marca)

Real Betis are prepared to rival Everton in the race to sign Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias. The 26-year-old striker netted 20 goals in 43 games last term and has a £25m buyout clause in his contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Bayern Munich haven't given up hope of signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City and will push hard to beat the Premier League champions to Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri. (Kicker)

Timo Werner has decided to join Bayern Munich and will not renew his contract with RB

Leipzig, which expires at the end of next season. The forward will either leave this summer or walk away for nothing in 2020. (Kicker)

Schalke are favourites to sign Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho, but Benfica, Sporting and Wolves are also interested in the 19-year-old winger. (Kicker)

Wolfsburg are interested in Robert Skov, who has also been linked with a move for Tottenham, and Maximilian Philipp. However, the Bundesliga club must sell before they can buy. (Wolfsburger Nachrichten)

Denmark

Tottenham and Arsenal target Joachim Andersen had admitted he is open to leaving Sampdoria this summer. "I've loved my time with Sampdoria, he said, "but maybe it is time to move on so I can develop further. (bt.dk)

Portugal

Benfica want to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and are close to agreeing a deal for Los Blancos striker Raul de Tomas, who impressed while out on loan at Rayo Vallecano last season. (A Bola)