WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Andy Murray says he is feeling "optimistic" about his future after winning his first match since a hip operation.



We understand Manchester United are preparing to make another bid for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.



Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has announced he is to retire from football.



Andy Ruiz Jr wants Anthony Joshua to return to the United States, or possibly Mexico, for their rematch, according to his trainer.



Ferrari's request to have Sebastian Vettel's Canadian Grand Prix penalty reviewed will be heard by stewards today.