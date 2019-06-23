Herold Goulon scores stunning long-range goal in Malaysian FA Cup semi-final

0:25 Herold Goulon scored with an incredible strike from inside his own half Herold Goulon scored with an incredible strike from inside his own half

Former Blackburn defender Herold Goulon scored a stunning free-kick from inside his own half during Pahang's Malaysian FA Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Perak.

With his side holding a 2-1 lead during stoppage time, the French centre-back unleashed an audacious attempt from just behind the halfway line.

Perak goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim appeared to be in position to deal with the effort, but misjudged the flight of the ball as Goulon's effort dipped wickedly beneath the crossbar.

Herold Goulon made four Premier League appearances for Blackburn Rovers

Goulon began his professional career at Middlesbrough, but never made a senior appearance for the club. However, after a spell with Le Mans, he returned to the Premier League with Blackburn, making four appearances in the 2010-11 season.

The goal ensured Pahang will carry a 3-1 lead into next weekend's second leg.