WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Last Updated: 24/06/19 10:30pm
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England U21s were looking to finish their European Championship on a high - and found themselves involved in another thrilling match.

It has been another busy day at the Women's World Cup as favourites USA looked to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final against France.

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle tenure is coming to an end
Rafael Benitez's Newcastle tenure is coming to an end

In the Premier League, Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is leaving at the end of the month - we will let you know what the fans make of the decision.

The Cricket World Cup is hotting up - could Bangladesh increase the pressure on England by beating Bangladesh?

And the venue for the 2026 Winter Olympics has been confirmed.

