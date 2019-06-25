WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:51 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

David Silva says he will leave Manchester City at the end of next season after 10 years at the club.

Manchester City and Manchester United are prepared to pay £65m for Leicester's Harry Maguire, while Tottenham look set to break their club record transfer fee for a French midfielder.

Andre Gomes has completed his £22m move to Everton from Barcelona and had some kind words about his transfer.

Eoin Morgan refused to blame England's second straight World Cup defeat on his bowlers, after they were comfortably beaten by Australia at Lord's.

Find out which British boxer will fight Ukrainian star Vasyl Lomachenko for the vacant WBC lightweight title in the UK on August 31.