WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have agreed a £50m fee for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but personal terms have not yet been finalised. He flew to Manchester on Wednesday evening before completing the first part of his medical.

John Terry insists there is "no one better equipped" to take over at Chelsea than Frank Lampard. Derby revealed on Tuesday they had granted Chelsea permission to speak to Lampard about becoming their new manager.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon following their controversial 3-0 defeat to England in the Women's World Cup. Cameroon twice refused to restart play after two VAR goal decisions went against them.

England Women's head coach Phil Neville says Steph Houghton and Millie Bright are "major doubts" for their World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday. Houghton was injured in the Lionesses' 3-0 last-16 win over Cameroon, while Bright has a bug.

Donald Trump has criticised US Women's co-captain Megan Rapinoe for declaring she would not go to the White House if her team win the Women's World Cup. The US are set to play tournament hosts France in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Pakistan beat New Zealand to pile the pressure on England in the race for a Cricket World Cup semi-final spot. Babar Azam scored a century for Pakistan as they won by six wickets at Edgbaston.