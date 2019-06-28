Football News

Former West Brom caretaker manager Jimmy Shan leaves club

Last Updated: 28/06/19 6:41pm

Jimmy Shan has left West Brom
Jimmy Shan has left West Brom

Former West Brom caretaker manager Jimmy Shan has left the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Shan led the Baggies to four victories in six matches after taking over first-team affairs following Darren Moore's sacking in March.

He was then appointed until the end of the season in April but failed to guide the club back to the Premier League, losing to Aston Villa in the play-off semi-finals on penalties.

Newly appointed West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic during a press conference at The Hawthorns
Newly appointed West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic during a press conference at The Hawthorns

Shan was first-team coach before being asked to step up to the caretaker position following Moore's departure but has now left the club following the appointment of Slaven Bilic.

The 50-year-old took over at The Hawthorns earlier this month and said he turned down other jobs to take the role as West Brom head coach.
1:28
Slaven Bilic says he has wanted to manage in the Championship for a while and turned down other jobs to take the role as West Brom head coach
Slaven Bilic says he has wanted to manage in the Championship for a while and turned down other jobs to take the role as West Brom head coach

West Brom kick off the new Sky Bet Championship season with a game against Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports at the City Ground.

