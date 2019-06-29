WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Pakistan have moved above England into the last semi-final place by beating Afghanistan by three wickets at the Cricket World Cup. England play India on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Trent Boult became the first New Zealander to claim a World Cup hat-trick against Australia. His team lost though - the champions taking victory by 86 runs.

Two-time winners Germany are out of the Women's World Cup. They lost 2-1 to Sweden in the last eight - Stina Blackstinius with the winner. The Netherlands beat Italy 2-0.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka says he can't wait to get started after joining Manchester United. He's signed a five-year contract from Crystal Palace in a £50m deal.

Lewis Hamilton has been given a grid penalty and starts fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix after blocking Kimi Raikkonen in qualifying. Charles Leclerc is on pole, with Max Verstappen second.

Andy Murray says men's doubles ties at Wimbledon should be shortened to encourage more singles players to play. He'll partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the All England Club as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.