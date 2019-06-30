Real Madrid urged to make Christian Eriksen bid by Daniel Levy - European Paper Talk

Daniel Levy has reportedly been in contact with Real Madrid about Christian Eriksen

It has been a frenetic weekend for transfer deals as some of Europe's biggest clubs line up their next big stars.

So we have asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour European media outlets to bring you the latest news from the continent.

Spain

It has been claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has resorted to ringing Real Madrid director general Jose Angel Sanchez in a bid to entice the La Liga side to bid for Christian Eriksen, with the Dane said to be reluctant to extend his contract at White Hart Lane beyond 2020. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain are open to considering player-plus-cash offers for Neymar, with the forward believed to be keen on a return to La Liga, and Barcelona and Real Madrid said to have been keen on the Brazilian in the past. (AS)

Kylian Mbappe is another star who reportedly wants to ply his trade at the Bernabeu and he has told PSG he will not be staying at the club beyond his current deal, which expires in 2022. (Marca)

Could Kylian Mbappe be preparing for a move to Real Madrid?

Paul Pogba is reportedly closer to a move to Juventus than Real Madrid despite the latter being his preferred option, with the midfielder said to be desperate to leave Manchester United. (AS)

Atletico Madrid and Alvaro Morata are both confident the striker will remain with the La Liga club next season, despite Chelsea's threats to recall the Spaniard unless they pay the €55m purchase option this summer. Morata joined Atleti on an 18-month loan in January but with Chelsea now under a transfer ban, they are threatening to recall the striker. (AS)

Italy

Tension between Roma and Inter Milan has increased after the Giallorossi tried to hijack the Nerazzurri's proposed transfer for Nicolo Barella. Inter's bids for the Cagliari midfielder have been rejected thus far and their hopes of signing the 22-year-old took a huge blow when Cagliari accepted Roma's bid of €35m plus Gregoire Defrel. (Several)

Nicolo Barella is the focus of much transfer interest in Italy

Inter have responded by threatening to activate Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini's €30m release clause if Inter don't get Barella. The issues between the two clubs have also led to complications in Edin Dzeko's proposed transfer from Roma to Inter. (Several)

Juventus are hoping to confirm the signing of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt as early as Monday, in a move which is believed to be worth an initial €67m plus another €13m in add-ons. (TuttoSport)

It is another move which has been on the verge of completion for some time and now reports state Adrien Rabiot has agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of his free transfer from PSG on a four-year contract. (Sky Italia)

A potential incoming at PSG could be AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta, with the French side's new director Leonardo contemplating an approach to his former club for the exciting 21-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Another PSG transfer target is Juventus' experienced defender Leonardo Bonucci. The French giants have reportedly offered the 32-year-old a significant pay rise to €7m per year but it is claimed the player and Juventus are not keen on the sale. (La Repubblica)

Leonardo Bonucci is a reported PSG transfer target

Roma's Kostas Manolas is on the verge of completing his switch to Napoli in return for €18m in cash plus midfielder Amadou Diawara, which is deemed to be worth the defender's €36m release clause. (Several)

Lorenzo is not the only Pellegrini set for a move, with fellow Roma man Luca expected to have his medical with Juventus today as part of a player plus €10m offer for Leonardo Spinazzola. (Several)

Juventus remain keen to land Nicolo Zaniolo and will continue to try to buy the midfielder this summer even if he does sign a contract extension with Roma. (TuttoSport)

France

West Ham have cooled their interest in Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson but are still open to a deal if the terms are right, while Newcastle have also reportedly expressed an interest in the past. (L'Equipe)

The signing of Cagliari's Barella is not a two-horse race though as PSG are said to have offered €50m for the Italy international, after failing to land the Napoli midfielder Allan, Tanguy Ndombele and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Le10sport)

Man City forward Thierry Ambrose, who spent last season on loan at Ligue 2 side RC Lens and has never played for the City first team, is set to complete his move to FC Metz in a deal worth between €2m and €3m. (L'Equipe)

Germany

RB Leipzig are on the verge of signing PSG's Christopher Nkunku for around €15m - something which will move the Ligue 1 side ever closer to reaching the Financial Fair Play target for this summer set by UEFA. (SportBild)

Portugal

Liverpool transfer target Ferro is expected to sign a new contract with Benfica which would see his release clause increased to €120m. (A Bola)