WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England beat India by 31 runs at the Cricket World Cup to move back into the last semi-final spot. Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 111 at Edgbaston. A win against New Zealand on Wednesday will put them through to the last four.

Spain beat holders Germany 2-1 in the final of the European U21 Championship in Italy. Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo scored for Spain - it's the fifth time they've won the tournament.

England face defending champions USA in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday. Head coach Phil Neville believes anything other than a win would be seen as a failure.

Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Turin ahead of his move to Juventus. The 24-year-old will join on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to sign a four-year deal.

Liverpool's owner John Henry says the club are "focused on winning the Premier League next season". Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on the title last season by a single point to Manchester City.

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix to claim his first victory of the season. Charles Leclerc finished second with Valtteri Bottas in third - Lewis Hamilton came fifth.