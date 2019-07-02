Sheffield United to sign Luke Freeman from QPR

1:57 Chris Wilder says he is hopeful Sheffield United will complete the signing of QPR midfielder Luke Freeman Chris Wilder says he is hopeful Sheffield United will complete the signing of QPR midfielder Luke Freeman

Sheffield United are set to sign QPR midfielder Luke Freeman, with Blades boss Chris Wilder hopeful the deal will be completed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old will become the club's first signing since sealing promotion to the Premier League, and speaking to Sky Sports News, Wilder said: "The clubs are pretty close to completing that deal for Luke.

"He's somebody that we've tracked and looked at over the last 12 months.

"We tried to do that one last year, but hopefully we can get that over the line and Luke Freeman will become a Sheffield United player later on today."

Freeman scored nine goals and assisted eight more in 48 matches last season as QPR finished 19th in the Championship.

He has been at Loftus Road since signing from Bristol City in January 2017, and was voted as the QPR Supporters' Player of the Year last season.

While Sheffield United are yet to sign anyone this summer, they have already released five players: Martin Cranie, Conor Washington, Caolan Lavery, Danny Lafferty and Paul Coutts.

