WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Frank Lampard has been appointed as the new head coach at Chelsea on a three-year contract, sealing a return to Stamford Bridge for the club's record goalscorer.

Inter Milan are 'going all out' to sign Romelu Lukaku, according to the Manchester United striker's agent.

SSN understands Arsenal may have funds of up to £70m to make an improved bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Manchester City have activated the release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri for just over £62m.

The Netherlands will meet the USA in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, after they beat Sweden in extra time. It means England will play Sweden in Saturday's third-place play-off.

And Kyle Edmund's Wimbledon campaign is over.