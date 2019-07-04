WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

It has been a really busy day at Wimbledon - and it included Andy Murray's first competitive match at the famous venue since 2017.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were both in action in the men's singles - while there was British success in the women's singles, plus a major upset.

Nick Kyrgios took on Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon on Thursday

Big news on the transfer front from West Ham, where Marko Arnautovic could be set to depart.

And Frank Lampard has spoken to the media following his appointment as head coach at Chelsea.

In cricket, the women's Ashes continued with another tight contest in Leicester.