WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

The United States have won the Women's World Cup for a record fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been included on Manchester United's pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China.

Live MLS Live on

Jose Mourinho turned down an £88m contract to manage a club in China, according to Sky sources.

England fell to a 194-run loss against Australia in the third match of the Women's Ashes series at Canterbury.

And Jon Rahm powered to his second Irish Open title after a superb closing 62 earned him a two-shot victory at Lahinch.