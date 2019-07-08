WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has completed a £40million transfer from Monaco to Leicester City. He has signed a four-year contract.

Neymar fails to turn up for the first day of training with PSG. The club say they will take "appropriate action" against him.

Wilfried Zaha scores the only goal as Ivory Coast beat Mali to make the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations - they face Algeria on Thursday

England's Joe Root insists they are not scared of Australia ahead of their Cricket World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Britain's Johanna Konta is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after she came from a set down to beat sixth seed Petra Kvitova.