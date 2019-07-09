Arsenal's Mesut Ozil wanted by Fenerbahce with Turkish club targeting loan deal this summer

2:40 Fenerbahce are looking to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal this summer, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show Fenerbahce are looking to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal this summer, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show

Fenerbahce want to sign Mesut Ozil on loan from Arsenal this summer, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol has revealed on The Transfer Show.

The German playmaker struggled to make an impact last season under new head coach Unai Emery, making just 20 Premier League starts - the fewest in his career since 2007/08 when he was in the Bundesliga.

Ozil, who turns 31 at the end of this year, signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners in January 2018 that made him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

"Fenerbahce are looking into the possibility of signing Mesut Ozil from Arsenal," Solhekol said.

"But I don't think Fenerbahce could really afford to buy him outright so what they're looking for is a loan deal whereby Arsenal would continue to pay a percentage of his wages.

"Fenerbahce are at the start of a rebuilding project after finishing sixth in the Turkish league last season.

"For Ozil, he's got this interesting situation at Arsenal where there doesn't really seem to be a connection between him and the manager Emery.

Unai Emery and Mesut Ozil appear to have a strained relationship at Arsenal

"He was in and out of the side last season and also we've seen a situation develop at Arsenal where they have been trying to lower their wage bill with Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech leaving this summer.

"Ozil earns £350,000-a-week but I don't think there's any way Fenerbahce could afford that, but if there was a way they could come to some sort of agreement with Arsenal where they would carry on paying some of those wages then it could happen.

"I think we're still at the stage where talks have not taken place between the two clubs but this is something intermediaries are working on.

"If this happens it would possibly be the biggest transfer in the history of Turkish football."

'Ozil's future needs to be decided sooner rather than later'

Ozil was substituted off 17 times last season in all competitions

But Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth thinks Arsenal will not entertain a loan deal for Ozil as the club have to sell players in order to recruit new signings this summer.

He said: "It's likely Arsenal will have to sell players to fund any big moves so it's difficult to see them agreeing to a deal like a loan move.

"They would have some of Ozil's wages taken off the payroll but would it be enough for them to buy the likes of Wilfried Zaha?

"There is also another side to this because Ozil has entered the final two years of his contract and the Arsenal hierarchy have publicly said they'll look to sell players in the final two years unless they sign a new deal.

"Now as it stands, there's been nothing to suggest so far that Arsenal are going to offer Ozil a new contract so perhaps a decision on his future needs to be made sooner rather than later."

