WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Inter Milan officials will arrive in the UK this week to step up talks with Manchester United over a potential deal for Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands. It's understood United want a cash-only £75m fee.

Celtic and Rangers have both won the first legs of their European qualifiers. Celtic beat FK Sarajevo 3-1 in the Champions League, whilst Rangers beat Saint Joseph's of Gibraltar 4-0 in the Europa League.

Andy Murray says it's "unlikely" he will compete in the singles at the US Open in August. Murray made it through to the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon with partner Serena Williams with a straight-sets win over Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo.

Johanna Konta is out of Wimbledon. She lost her quarter-final in straight sets to Barbora Strycova. The Czech will play seven-time champion Serena Williams in the semi-finals. The other semi sees Simona Halep meet Elina Svitolina.