WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England thrashed Australia in the Cricket World Cup semi-final to set up a final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the squad on their pre-season tour to the United States.

Lewis Hamilton says he's relishing facing Formula One's new generation ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

And Serena Williams is into her 11th Wimbledon final - find out who she beat in the semi-final and who she'll face on Saturday.