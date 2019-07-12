Accrington shock Marseille in pre-season friendly

0:53 Former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet had an English football comeback to forget Former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet had an English football comeback to forget

Accrington claimed a pre-season scalp by beating French heavyweights Marseille 2-1 in a friendly on Thursday.

John Coleman's side had slipped to a demoralising defeat to Sligo Rovers days earlier but earned a memorable result at a repurposed rugby stadium against the former Champions League winners and nine-time French champions.

Former West Ham forward Dimitri Payet signed autographs before kick-off but it was Stanley who took the lead at the AJ Bell Stadium, home of union's Sale Sharks and league's Salford Red Devils.

Sean McConville converted Jordan Clark's cross on 28 minutes and the League One side doubled their lead from the spot through Offrande Zanzala eight minutes before the break.

Former Newcastle forward and 2018 World Cup winner Florian Thauvin hit back for Marseille late on but Stanley held on for an eye-catching victory.