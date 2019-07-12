Greenock Morton launch probe after linesman hit by coin

Morton have said they will "fully co-operate"with police after a linesman was hit by a coin

Greenock Morton have said that they will "co-operate fully with police" and "ensure the strongest action" is taken after a linesman was hit by a coin in Tuesday's friendly with St Johnstone.

The official, who was not seriously injured, was hit by a coin thrown from the Cowshed section at Cappielow.

The Scottish Championship club, who lost 3-2, are working with police to identify the culprit via CCTV.

A statement issued by Morton following Tuesday's friendly against St Johnstone said:

Morton lost the game 3-2 to St Johnstone

"During Tuesday's friendly game v St Johnstone, the far side assistant was struck by a coin thrown from the Cowshed.

"Thankfully he was not seriously injured. The incident has been reported to Police Scotland, and jointly we are working to identify the individual from CCTV imagery.

"The Club will co-operate fully with Police Scotland in ensuring the strongest action available to us is taken against this individual.

"This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and brings the Club and our loyal support into disrepute. We will make a further statement once due process is exhausted."