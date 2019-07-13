WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Barcelona have announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid - but there has been dispute over the striker's release clause.

Romelu Lukaku is desperate to work under Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, according to Sky sources. However, Manchester United say they have no need to sell the Belgium international forward.

Newcastle's move for Steve Bruce has hit a snag, with Sheffield Wednesday holding out for a fee far greater than originally expected, Sky sources understand.

Amir Khan showed off his trademark lightning fast hands in Saudi Arabia on Friday night by destroying Billy Dib.

Serena Williams will look to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title when the seven-times champion faces Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.