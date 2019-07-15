WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:47 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England win the Cricket World Cup after a dramatic Super Over victory against New Zealand at Lord's.

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the longest-ever Wimbledon final to retain his title.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates a record sixth British Grand Prix win to extend his F1 championship lead to 39 points.

Manchester City are still waiting for their flight to Shanghai to be rescheduled but say they hope to make their first match at the Premier League Asia Trophy against West Ham on Wednesday.

Celtic have rejected Arsenal's latest bid for left-back Kieran Tierney, Sky Sports News understands.

England have made it three wins from three in the Netball World Cup to finish the Stage One preliminaries as Group D winners.