UEFA receive 19.3m Euro 2020 ticket requests

Wembley will host the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final

UEFA has received 19.3m ticket requests during the first sales window for the 2020 European Championship.

That figure far exceeds the 11m record set during the same phase ahead of the 2016 tournament.

Around 1.5m tickets went on sale from June 12 to July 12 to the general public as part of UEFA's "fan-first" ticketing policy for the tournament.

UEFA said 1.9m tickets were requested for the final, to be held at Wembley Stadium on July 12 2020, adding the highest demand among locals was in group stage and quarter-final host city St Petersburg, where approximately 81 per cent of applications came from within Russia.

Euro 2020, which runs from June 12-July 12, is being played in 12 cities across Europe for the first time to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

The next phase of ticket sales will begin in December after the final tournament draw takes place on November 30, with 1m tickets on offer for fans of participating nations.