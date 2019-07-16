Harry Maguire plays for Leicester City in friendly win against Scunthorpe United

Harry Maguire was a second-half substitute for Leicester at Scunthorpe

Harry Maguire featured in Leicester's 1-0 pre-season win against Scunthorpe on Tuesday as he remains linked with a move away from the club.

The England centre-half recovered from the illness that kept him out of training on Monday, and came on as a second-half substitute in their meeting with the League One side at Glanford Park on Tuesday night.

Maguire has been subject of interest from Manchester United and Manchester City after telling Leicester he wants to leave - although the club will only allow him to go if their valuation is met, Sky Sports News understands.

However, it's thought that in that case Leicester would not be looking to replace Maguire, instead looking to Filip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu to step up in the pecking order.

Brendan Rodgers will look to Filip Benkovic to fill Harry Maguire's shoes, having worked with the defender when he was on loan at Celtic last season

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has said publicly he would have used the game to look at as many players as possible, splitting the game into two halves with multiple substitutions.

All of Leicester's international players have been protected from a heavy workload, having only returned to training last Monday - that includes Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Jonny Evans, Kasper Schmeichel and Soyuncu.

James Maddison is yet to return to the squad after being given an extended break after the U21 Euros, while Ayoze Perez and James Justin made their Leicester debuts.