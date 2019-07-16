WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester United target Harry Maguire played in Leicester's pre-season win over Scunthorpe.

Kieran Trippier is on the verge of completing a move to Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke says he disagrees with fans that the club are at a crossroads.

And Manny Pacquiao's publicist has denied a deal has been agreed to fight Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia.