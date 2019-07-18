WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are facing early exits from The Open at Royal Portrush but there are a number of British and Irish players in contention near the top of the leaderboard.

Could Neymar be on his way back to Barcelona? The Catalan club have submitted a creative bid for the Brazil international.

Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave the club with Arsenal readying another offer for the winger.

Rangers are through to the second round of qualifying for the Europa League but it was a mixed night for the other Scottish clubs.

England have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup, while defending champions Australia played out a thriller with rivals New Zealand.