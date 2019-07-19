WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:33 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at The Open despite an impressive second round at Royal Portrush, but there are a number of Irish and British players in contention at the top of the leaderboard.

Algeria took on Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, with a single goal separating the two sides.

A former Manchester United striker has urged Romelu Lukaku to remain at Old Trafford despite interest in the Belgian from Inter Milan.

England captain Eoin Morgan says he will wait to decide his international future after winning the World Cup.

Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas came head-to-head at the weigh-in for their WBC title eliminator on Saturday.