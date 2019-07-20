European Paper Talk: Atletico Madrid plan move for Spurs' Christian Eriksen

Atleti are reportedly planning a shock move for Christian Eriksen

With pre-season well underway for Europe's elite the transfer market is in full flow with more deals being completed every day.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the day's European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Atletico Madrid could make a surprise move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen if a deal for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez does not materialise. The Dane had previously been linked with Real. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has dropped several unsubtle hints about his future in recent weeks and the latest came when he claimed Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was the best player he's faced. Speaking at the Red Bull Neymar Jr Fives, he said: "The best I've played against? Sergio Ramos. He's an excellent centre-back and, what's more, he also scores goals." (Marca)

Asked about the possibility of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said: "We have a plan with the club and we'll see what happens. What happens next will already be seen. You know many things, but we will see. Lots of things can happen." (AS)

Zidane says Real have a 'plan' to buy Pogba

Zidane has privately warned Gareth Bale his situation in Madrid has not changed. The Welshman is not wanted by the club or the coach but a viable offer has not been received. Publicly at least, Zidane is denying the former Tottenham attacker is an issue, saying: "It's not a problem, a football player is never a problem." (AS)

Liverpool have made Augsburg full-back Philipp Max a target as they seek competition for Andy Robertson following Alberto Moreno's exit. (Sport)

Barcelona are confident of resolving their dispute with Atletico Madrid over the transfer fee paid for Antoine Griezmann. Atleti claim a deal had been struck before the forward's release clause dropped to £107m and, as a result, want the full £179.72m they feel they are owed. (Marca)

Italy

Napoli have three alternatives if James Rodriguez ends up at Atletico. Coach Carlo Ancelotti's preference would be PSV Eindhoven's Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano. The second - far more difficult - option would be Internazionale's Mauro Icardi who has come around to the idea of moving to Naples. Finally, the most expensive of the three, Nicolas Pepe of Lille. (Tuttomercato)

Inter coach Antonio Conte is frustrated by the club's lack of action in the transfer market and feels let down. A deal for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku is proving difficult while Icardi, who is unwanted at San Siro, remains an Inter player. (Corriere dello Sport)

Conte is frustrated by Inter's lack of action in the transfer market

Roma are preparing to make an offer for Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, who is surplus to requirements at Juventus, while Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, another Roma target, is set to leave Lazio. (Il Messaggero)

Higuain has been stripped of his No 9 Jersey at Juve in a sign of the club's desire to sell the Argentine. Roma will offer the 31-year-old a five-year contract worth €4.5m (£4m) per season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Renato Sanches looks set to stay at Bayern Munich after coach Niko Kovac gave the Portuguese midfielder assurances about his playing time this season, saying: "It's just that we told him that we would like to keep him. We have put his arguments to the table and explained why he has played so little. He saw that and sees his future here. I'm convinced that he'll get more in this season than last season." (Bild)

RB Leipzig CEO Christopher Mintzlaff insists Die Roten Bullen cannot improve their contract offer to star striker Timo Werner, who is wanted by Bayern and Inter, saying: "Our contract offer is very, very good, which can not be improved." He also added that they would like a decision before the Bundesliga season begins on August 16. (Kicker)

Chelsea's Ampadu looks set for a loan move to Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp looks set to turn down Porto who can only offer €2.5m (£2.25m) per year, significantly less than the €4.8m (£4.31m) he earns at the Parc des Princes. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel wants Nice right-back Youcef Atal following the departure of Dani Alves and uncertainty over the future of Thomas Meunier. (Paris United)

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye looks close to joining PSG

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye looks close to joining PSG. Personal terms are thought to be a formality with only the make-up of the Parisians' offer, thought to be around €30m (£26.96m) to be determined. (L'Equipe)