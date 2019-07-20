WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Mason Greenwood scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat Inter Milan 1-0 in their opening International Champions Cup match on Saturday.

Manchester United have rejected a bid of £53.9m from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands.

A sensational performance from Rui Patricio saw Wolves beat Manchester City 3-2 on penalties to win the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Shane Lowry thrilled his legion of supporters with the round of his life that swept him into a four-shot lead after the third round of The 148th Open.

New Zealand began the build-up to their defence of the World Cup with a scratchy 20-16 win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Herschel Jantjies enjoyed a fine debut as South Africa kicked off the Rugby Championship with a 35-17 win over Australia.

England's hopes of a first World Cup are over after they were beaten 47-45 by New Zealand, who set up a final showdown with Australia for the gold medal on Sunday.