European Paper Talk: Tottenham offer Danny Rose to Barcelona

Spain

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed Gareth Bale was left out of the side for their 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston because "the club are trying to sell him".

The Frenchman added: "If he can go tomorrow, it would be better. It's nothing personal, I don't have anything against Bale, but I have to make decisions. There comes a time when it's time to change and it's good for everyone to go their separate ways." (Various)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has underlined his desire to keep Neymar, despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. "Every coach wants Neymar in the team, and so do I," Tuchel said. "He is our player and I am calm about the situation. Our unique plan includes Neymar. In football, you must take things day by day and tomorrow the plan is to coach Neymar." (Marca)

Los Blancos are holding out for a fee of €40m (£35.94m) for James Rodriguez and would allow the Colombian playmaker to join rivals Atletico Madrid. Napoli are also keen on the playmaker, who is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu after his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich ended. (Marca)

Tottenham Hotspur have offered full-back Danny Rose to Barcelona but the Catalans are not interested in the England defender. PSG have also been linked. (Sport)

Italy

Juventus plan to take advantage of Mauro Icardi's falling price at Internazionale by making the Argentine forward their new No.9 this summer, replacing Gonzalo Higuain who could join Roma - if the Giallorossi honour his current contract. (Il Corriere di Torino)

Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi is expected to leave the Giallorossi soon but will be replaced by Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj. (Il Messaggero)

Two other players who look set to arrive in the Italian capital are Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara and Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, who has been targeted by Arsenal, Milan and others. (Il Tempo)

The deal which could see James Rodriguez move to Napoli is predicated on relations between super-agents Jorge Mendes, who represents the attacker, and Mino Raiola, who will operate on behalf of the Partenopei. What could help smooth negotiations is the deal which on Saturday saw Vinicius move from Napoli to Benfica with the help of Mendes. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has responded after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said the Bavarians had been talking about their interest in Leroy Sane "for a long time". The former Bayern star said: "I don't know if Pep knows everything that happens in our club." (Bild)

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi will remain at Borussia Dortmund for the second year of his loan agreement, despite suggestions he could return early, Zinedine Zidane has confirmed. "Achraf will spend another year in Dortmund. He is a good player and we know that too. It's good for him to get another year of match practice there," Zidane said. (SportBild)

France

PSG sporting director Leonardo says the Parisians have yet to receive an offer from Barcelona for Neymar. He said: "There's been nothing new since the last time we spoke. Absolutely nothing. The matter hasn't changed and there hasn't been a concrete bid for Neymar. Neymar is with us and is a PSG player." (Le Parisien)

Despite Leonardo's statement, the Brazilian and his entourage are still confident of an imminent offer from Barcelona, expected to be comprised of a large sum and some players in exchange. (Le10Sport)

Leonardo also confirmed PSG's interest in Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who they were linked with in January, stating: "It's just a possibility, a possibility." (Le Parisien)

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir had seemed to be set for Real Betis this summer but the French attacker also has the option to go to Napoli, it has emerged. (Le10Sport)