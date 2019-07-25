WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Everton have revealed the proposed designs for their new 52,000 capacity stadium to be built at Bramley Moore Dock in north Liverpool.

Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre struck in either half as Wolves won in Europe for the first time in 39 years with a 2-0 victory over Crusaders at Molineux on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear to Ed Woodward that he wants Manchester United to sign Harry Maguire as soon as possible, Sky Sports News understands.

Arsenal have completed the signings of Dani Ceballos on a one-year loan deal from Real Madrid and French defender William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for a fee of around £27m.

England attempt to rescue a result in the Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland. They finished Day Two on 303-9, as nightwatchman Jack Leach top-scored with 92.